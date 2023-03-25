Bebe Rexha Says Someone Mailed Her Used Toilet Paper

Bebe Rexha does not deserve this.
The 33-year-old "I'm Good" singer took to Twitter to share a thankfully censored image of the smelly surprise, which arrived in a plain-looking envelope. "Someone mailed me used toilet paper 🤢," she wrote in her tweet, making it clear that, prank or not, this kind of fan mail is never okay.
In the image, it can be seen that the deceptively innocent-looking letter was sent from Miami, and was marked with a cute stamp of a dog holding a heart. Rexha's fans, the Rexhars, immediately jumped into her comments to offer advice, with one fan writing, "Wash you're hands," to which Rexha responded, "Bro I washed them 10 times."
When a fan implored Rexha to delete the post, saying "Everyone will make fun of you and us delete this 😭💔". The singer hit back, saying, "I honestly don’t care about what other people think." Meanwhile, another tells Rexha the act could be illegal, which turns out to be true: based on recent precedent, it's illegal to mail feces.
Photo via Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
- Bebe Rexha Shares Viral Body Positive Lingerie Video ›
- Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Having Bipolar Disorder ›
- Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Body-Shamers Calling Her 'Tubby' ›