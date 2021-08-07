Allyson Felix is now the United States’ most decorated track and field athlete in all of Olympicshistory.

On Saturday, Felix helped Team USA win gold for the women's 400m sprint relay event, along her teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. This was her seventh gold medal and 11th Olympic medal.

“The first was a very, very long time ago when everything was new," the 35-year-old told reporters. "And this one everything is different but in a good way. I am so pleased it was running with these amazing women."

Felix is only one medal short from the all-time track and field record of 12 medals held by Finland's Paavo Nurmi.