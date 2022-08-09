Addison Rae’s parents are as messy as ever on social media, and the 21-year-old TikToker isn’t having it. She unfollowed her mom on Sunday, distancing herself from both of her parents.

In response to TikTokRoom’s post exposing the absence of her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, from Rae’s Instagram following list, Easterling responded, “Heart wrenching :(“

Though Rae didn’t offer any reasoning for the decision, it comes amid larger social media drama in the family. Rae unfollowed her father, Monty Lopez, back in June after his viral cheating scandals.

The 46-year-old father of three had a five-month affair with a 25-year-old woman, named Renée Ash, according to Page Six. As Lopez was married to Easterling during their relationship, Ash said he misled her to believe that he was in the process of divorce. She also said he lied about wanting to have children with her, revealing his neglectful reaction to her pregnancy scare.

Then, after multiple young girls came forward accusing Lopez of hitting on them, Ash eventually broke up with Lopez. She said the final straw was a video of Lopez coming onto a 19-year-old girl in a club. In the TikTok which has since been deleted, the girl says, “Addison Rae’s dad is trying to fuck me,” before showing a video of him touching her back.

As all of this came out in early July, Easterling changed her Instagram bio to “single mom,” signaling the end of her relationship with Lopez.

Still, Lopez doesn’t seem to be backing off from Easterling. He went on a TikTok tirade against Yung Gravy (a known MILF lover) after the rapper confirmed he was going on a date with Easterling.

Lopez responded with four videos so far, one of which was banned, challenging Gravy to a boxing match. Though Gravy is yet to respond, Easterling shared a serious message under one of his more disturbing videos. She wrote, “I know this video may seem funny to some of you, but I am terrified of this man.” When someone responded jokingly, she said, “No you don’t understand. I am truly scared of him.”

Though Lopez didn’t respond to Easterling, he went after Tana Mongeau’s comment, "I’m calling the police." Then, Lopez wrote back, “Go take a bath,” and then, “About your body count?”

To address Lopez’s attempt at feuding with her, Mongeau posted an explanatory TikTok. She first questioned why a man at his “prehistoric age” would even be discussing her sexual history, before alluding to his unwanted advances towards young friends of hers. She ended the video with, “See you in court or jail.”

As her parents descend into public feuds on the internet, Rae is collecting her own controversies. She just shared what appears to be an Adidas ad that features her in a white bikini with “Father,” “Son” and “Holy Spirit” written on it. However, she soon deleted it when she received an onslaught of backlash from Christians who saw it as disrespectful.

Still, as Rae makes her way into the music industry and grows into her massive stardom, we can’t blame her for separating herself from her parents, who each gained TikTok fame from Rae’s viral account.