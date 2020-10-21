America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

21 Savage has launched another online financial literacy course, but this time there's also a scholarship program involved.

Back in 2018, the "Bank Account" rapper announced his first financial literacy campaign with nonprofit Get Schooled. And though he's since created a virtual expansion of the program (thanks to the pandemic), he's now apparently taking things a step further with a new partnership alongside mobile bank, Chime.

Related | 21 Savage Wants to Teach the Youths About Credit Cards

On Tuesday, Forbes reported that the star would be offering a new version of his Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, which includes a six-course online program that will be offered in both English and Spanish. According to the publication, this latest iteration is open to anyone who wants to help with their money management skills — whether it pertains to credit, budgeting, or banking.

Not only that, but 21 Savage also announced that he would also be granting 100 $1,000 scholarships to high schoolers in the U.S. who submit an essay upon completion of the program by December 4.

"I'm happy to team up with Chime to make this year's Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program," 21 Savage said via a press release. "I've been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life."​

Read the entire report, here.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
America

Jari Jones Believes in a Brand New America

Story by Mikelle Street / Photography by Renell Medrano / Styling by Anatolli Smith / Hair by Evanie Frausto / Makeup by Marcelo Gutierrez
America

Jaden Smith Is Helping Shape America's Future

Story by Rob Dozier / Photography by Moisés Arias / Styling by Jason Bolden