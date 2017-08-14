Bruno Mars has done a very good thing and gone and tapped the sweetest of angels, Zendaya, to star in his new "Versace on the Floor" video (recently lip-synced by Donatella herself). Hold on to your hats kids, she is everything and more.

The visual sees the singer/actress dance sensually in a dimly-lit room as Mars plays the piano. It's all very dreamy. Mars shared the video after being honored with the Visionary award last night at the Teen Choice Awards. Zendaya later expressed her excitement to be chosen by the singer, "When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen," she wrote on Instagram.

See the duo in all their glory below.