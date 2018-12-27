Swedish singer and songwriter, Zara Larsson, been in the spotlight ever since she won Sweden's version of America's Got Talent at the tender age of 10. Since then she has become a rising star in the pop world following her breakthrough album, So Good, going on to work with the likes of MNEK, Ty Dolla $ign, Tinie Tempah, and Clean Bandit. This year has already seen Larsson tease the beginnings of yet another forthcoming album with her latest anthemic single, "Ruin My Life."

Coming of age while deeply embedded within the music industry, Larsson is well acquainted with the institutionalized forces of sexism at work that keep women from reaching their full potential. A self-proclaimed feminist, Larsson to Twitter today to share her experience with being underestimated:

Every time I get asked if I could imagine myself doing what I do 10 years ago people always get so fucking shocked when I say yeah. It’s like women are supposed to say “omg no I never thought this would happened, I doubt myself sooo much and this is all a huge surprise” — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

Like no, of course I’m not surprised and yes, I could definitely see myself doing exactly this as a kid. I’ve always had big dreams and I’m not ashamed of that. I really believe in myself and for some reason that’s not ok for a lot of people. — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

Tell people about your big dreams girls!!!!! It’s ok to want more. It’s ok to know that you deserve better and that all your goals are reachable and THATS THAT ON THAT. thanks for coming to my Ted talk — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

Encouraging her fans to not be afraid to dream big, Larsson talks about the sinister assumption that women should be humble about their success and how it is ultimately a double-standard that reinforces a misogynistic narrative that women should not expect to be rewarded for their hard work.

I see what your saying! But a lot of times people think a woman is rude when she expresses her big dreams with confidence. In general ppl have this view that women are supposed to be surprised, like she hasn’t worked REALLY HARD for her dreams to come true. U get me? https://t.co/tW3SrFZemK — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

THIS is the type of empowering energy we should be bringing into 2019. Dream big! Get that bread!

Photo via Getty