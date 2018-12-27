Fashion
Swedish singer and songwriter, Zara Larsson, been in the spotlight ever since she won Sweden's version of America's Got Talent at the tender age of 10. Since then she has become a rising star in the pop world following her breakthrough album, So Good, going on to work with the likes of MNEK, Ty Dolla $ign, Tinie Tempah, and Clean Bandit. This year has already seen Larsson tease the beginnings of yet another forthcoming album with her latest anthemic single, "Ruin My Life."

Coming of age while deeply embedded within the music industry, Larsson is well acquainted with the institutionalized forces of sexism at work that keep women from reaching their full potential. A self-proclaimed feminist, Larsson to Twitter today to share her experience with being underestimated:

Encouraging her fans to not be afraid to dream big, Larsson talks about the sinister assumption that women should be humble about their success and how it is ultimately a double-standard that reinforces a misogynistic narrative that women should not expect to be rewarded for their hard work.

THIS is the type of empowering energy we should be bringing into 2019. Dream big! Get that bread!

Photo via Getty

