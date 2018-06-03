WMN/N/SND is Creating a Community for Independent Female Artists

There's no denying that the beef is always juicy in the music industry, but with all the hate in the world, showing some love wouldn't hurt. "There's room for all of us," says independent queer artist of color Tangina Stone, who hosted the last two WMN/N/SND events—a series of intimate concerts, featuring acoustic performances from emerging independent female artists.

The goal of the women-organized shows is to allow audiences to see "how women do indie," as well as to create a community within such a competitive field. Aside from the performing artists, other indie singers also attend WMN/N/SND to support their sisters in sound.





The event series is a collaboration between indie label IMG Records, Airbnb, as well as WMA Spaces—home to creative production house WMA Studios—which will house upcoming shows in New York City.

