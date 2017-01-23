On January 21, one day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office, hundreds of thousands people filled the streets of Washington, D.C., for the Women's March. With pink "pussy" hats, protest signs, banners, flags, and rhymes in tow, people of all ages marched and chanted and sang in solidarity. The assembly was three times larger than Trump's inauguration by one estimate and likely surpassed half a million attendees—far more than the 200,000 expected (not to mention the 616 sister marches across the U.S. and internationally that also brought out hundreds of thousands of attendees).

A rally on the southeast corner of the National Mall started the day with a host of speakers , including Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monáe, Scarlett Johansson, activist and author Janet Mock, and many more. Steinem called for unity, saying, "We are linked, we are not ranked, and this is a day that will change us forever because we are together, each of us individually and collectively will never be the same again." Referencing her recent Golden Globe-nominated film Hidden Figures and echoing her 2015 single, "Yoga," Monáe reminded us to choose freedom over fear: "Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names. We are complete human beings, and they cannot police us, so get off our areolas. Get off our vaginas."

Marchers who were out of earshot celebrated anyway as the waves of cheers rolling through the crowd reached them. "It's wonderful. Nobody ever knows quite what they're cheering for but there's such energy," said Rachel Merriman-Goldring, 21, from Arlington, Virginia, who came with a group of friends from William and Mary. For her and her friends, making sure the Women's March was an intersectional place was particularly important. "It's not just about liberation for white women; it's about liberation for all women. Queer women, trans women, black women, Latina women, Muslim women, poor women, fat women," said Merriman-Goldring. "I've been happily surprised by how intersectional it has been, and how many different identities are [not only] represented but also being talked about on signs and in speeches."

Previous Next James Cox with his daughters Jazzmin (15), Kailyn (10), and Alani (13), Maryland Why he's marching: "I have three daughters and I've been following the election closely from the get go, and a lot of things were said by Trump that I was just disgusted by. I wanted to come here and show solidarity in terms of equal rights and equal treatment and to send a message. All three of my daughters are here with me today. We all made signs and we all decided we were going to show up as a family to show our support. It's been a very good, overwhelming feeling, and hopefully the girls are going to walk away with something very powerful when this is all said and done. Just seeing people out here, a lot of families. You can feel the energy." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Francoise Girard, President of International Women's Health Coalition, NYC (center) Why she and the Coalition are marching: "We are here to speak for reproductive rights because we know that the Trump administration intends to roll back reproductive rights here in this country and also abroad and to cut family planning programs, to try and restrict access to abortion, and to promote abstinence-only sexuality education, and we can't go back to that. We've been through that before and it doesn't work. There's no scientific evidence for it, it prevents young women from knowing about their bodies and their sexuality, and we can't go back to that. So we're here to fight and make our voices heard." On the March: "We're joining the spirit of the march. It's serious and people are very concerned—rightly so about their rights. But it's also playful, it's also fun. You can see the creativity and the imagination and the diversity and color and the beauty of this march. We're happy to participate and add our own little bit of color to it." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Sisters Julia (23) and Susana (21), NYC Why they are marching: Julia: "It's bullshit that Hillary Clinton isn't president and that we are robbed of a day that was supposed to be celebratory and happy by Russia. I'm also generally opposed to racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia." Susana: "I'm studying health care management and one of my professors was actually one of the main architects of the Affordable Care Act. And so he would always say, 'Our new president, when she...' and everyone would laugh, but we thought that would happen. Then when he won, we were all pretty devastated by it. The class had shifted to talking about what the alternatives are going to be and it's just like an incredible burden on the entire country. I also have a pre-existing condition, so I'm concerned about how that'll impact my coverage. Also I personally have been sexually assaulted and I didn't report it because I was like, 'Oh, it's a one time thing, I don't want to ruin his life over that.' But obviously it wouldn't have had an impact anyway. So just a lot of general anger." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Yvonne Brown (39), Washington D.C. with her daughters ages 5 and 6 Why she's marching: "I came today to the Women's March with my five- and six-year-old daughters. I march because my mother sacrificed her freedom for mine. My mother is from Iran, she escaped an abusive marriage with my father. We were on the last plane of Americans fleeing Iran right before the Iranian revolution. The immediate reason we are here is because my mom is in dialysis and she couldn't make it. So we're for her and we're here for the women that cannot make it here today." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Sabina Frizell (24), Lucie March (24), Alina Ahmad (25), Baillie Vensel (26), Katherine Curtiss (27), Marie Tamagnan (24) Why they are marching: Sabina: "When something so monumental happens, and you realize this election will go down in history books, it's important to know that there's a presence and a movement that speaks out against the hatred that Trump is spouting. So for me personally, it was inspiring to see that there was an organization that was making sure that other voices are heard and that there was an organized dissent. I wanted to be able to look back and know that I was there, my friends were there. We're not letting this happen in silence." Lucie: "I will agree about the momentum that this march must build for the next four years and going forward. The most important thing is what people will do when they go home from the march. In every movement a march builds momentum, but it actually doesn't change any policy or anything. So the real thing that will have to happen is people will have to go home and call their elected officials and work locally. This kind of march is so powerful that it will really give them momentum." Marie: "We're super fortunate to be able to gather and raise our voices together. So many people around the world and even in this country can't have their voices heard and so it's important for those of us who can to stand up and speak for those who cannot, honestly." Sabina: "It's a symbol that will hopefully inspire people on a more daily basis." Katherine: "For my future children. If I have girls or if I have boys, I want to make sure that they know their mother was strong and that she expects them to be strong and fight as well." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Peter Vadnai, Katonah, NY Why he's marching: "Rage, disappointment, a sense of collective need to do something. To let the world know that it's not just going to go unnoticed, and we're not all just going to sit back and let the four years pass, we're going to resist at every turn. I think this is unprecedented in the history of the U.S., where such a negative outpouring comes on the first day of the president's term. This march tells a story that what he stands for is not what our country is supposed to stand for. He's a bigot, he's a misogynist, and he's really a child. I have grandchildren, and all they care about for the most part because they're very young is themselves. And that's what Trump's about, himself. We're here to put him on notice, Congress on notice, and the world on notice." On his sign: "The conflict of interest side shows that there's no congruence between Trump and his values and what the USA stands for, and this side [Mount Rushmore] echoes that I'm ashamed just like these great presidents are ashamed." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Marie Cetoute, 31, Alexandria VA; Biden Tesfazghi, 36, Annandale, VA; Jessica Cetoute, 27, Washington DC Why they're marching: Marie: "Honestly, representing women's rights. Love because I find a lot of the rhetoric involved a lot of hate. Just to be able to come together in solidarity for a range of issues and support of one another. [The new administration] really concerns me in many ways. His campaign, what it represents, I'm concerned about the impact in the long term. It was quite ugly—some of what was said, some of what was done. I am concerned that gives permission to continue that level of hatred, and it can be devastating to the point where it can create generational impact that I'm concerned about. It's not just for the next four years. It's our children, our children's children. We have to come together in order to speak against it. "I'm concerned that there's a lot of systemic issues that also need to be looked at. This is a representation of our country when you look around, the range of people, the different background and experiences, and what we're passionate for could be very similar in many ways or very different. I love how we're not just sitting by and being quiet and just accepting it. It will take time, it will take work, but this is the beginning of many ways that we can really begin to fight against it in a more loving, peaceful manner." Jessica: "For me, certainly, it's a lot of the same. There's power in numbers and unity is very important to me. I feel as if we're taking a visual stance against a lot of the hatred that was said to us over the primaries. I just don't identify for him to be my president. That's how I feel for this current administration now. It's not reflective of who I am, who I think the majority is in our nation and in this world. I feel as if it's manifested by the amount of people out here. It's very symbolic. It's really important to be here, just to be a part of history. Even us being here today, there's more of a turnout than the people who showed up yesterday for his inauguration. Even that is very symbolic and powerful in itself. "We're demonstrating exactly what we wish he were exemplifying for us as individuals and for our country. And I feel as if that says a lot as well, for us to be here peacefully and not just talking about it, but doing something about it." Biden: "Coming together as a united front, together. Showing love. We're not as divided as he makes us seem we are. We're really in this together and we fought so hard to get to where we are now. And we have the freedom to speak out what's on our mind it just shows us how far we've come. On the Trump administration: Marie: "This is our country. This is America. What he represents is not the America that it actually is. This is what makes our country beautiful, honestly, where so many people would rather be in our country and yet he's trying to take that away, little by little. We can't just sit by and let that happen. We've worked too hard to get to this point and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. It's sad that someone who has no history, absolutely no experience. It speaks to a lot of what are concerns are. It is scary." On how the march is perceived: Marie: "My concern is that this will be looked at and minimized and justified in some way in regards to, 'Whatever, they don't even know what they're standing up for.' That's what's key, keeping the momentum going. It cannot be [just day one] to minimize the possible negative impact of having someone like him and the people he's electing to be in office." Jessica: "If you look around there are all types of people here from different backgrounds, from different abilities, different language. We're breaking down all those barriers together, and that is so beautiful. If we keep this momentum going, they'll know it's just not a fad. It's not just a trend. We really mean this. I think one of the positive things in this experience, though, is that out of the storm there's going to be a lot of blessings. Out of moments like this, new activists will be born, new movements will be made. People will be charged to make a difference, and I feel as if that's really important to embrace that and celebrate that within the turmoil." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Lauren Jarrell, 28, Maryland Why she's marching: "I think the word that sums up why I'm here is equity for all people. I think that is a better word than equality because equity means not the same for everybody but making sure that everybody has a fair shot and giving people what they need. From my sign you can also see that I'm offended by how our president has spoken about women and continues to speak about women." On her sign: "On this side is a meme from 2016 that I was hoping more people would be familiar with. It's the Arthur meme. It kind of symbolizes the anger and feeling annoyed and stressed. I chose that because it sums up how I feel about the things that he said. Then I put the things that Donald Trump has said on the other side." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Rachel Merriman-Goldring, 21, Arlington, VA Why she's marching: "I think the women's march is just a great place to have as many people and as many bodies as possible to really make our voices heard that we oppose Trump's agenda, his bigotry, his hatred of marginalized peoples in general." On her signs and the march: "We're a group, actually a bunch of friends from my university [William and Mary], and we all decided to come here together. We made our signs together very late last night. I think we all have very different issues that are most important to us [but] making sure that the women's march is a really intersectional place is particularly important. So it's not just about liberation for white women; it's about liberation for all women. Queer women, trans women, black women, Latina women, Muslim women, poor women, fat women. That's a really important thing that people should be bringing to the space. I've been happily surprised actually by how intersectional it has been and how many different identities are represented but also being talked about on signs and in speeches." On the Trump administration: "Where to start. I'm scared for what they're going to do that will affect people's lives and affect their safety. I think I'm relatively safe in terms of how his legislative agenda will impact me and my physical safety, but that's not true for a lot of people who I care for and love. I think it's a scary time for all of us, but particularly the people living at the intersection of a bunch of different marginalized identities." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Ann Mullen, Maryland; Leslie Jennings, Maryland (left to right) Why she's marching: Leslie: "To make sure all people's voices are heard and make sure we're protecting those that need protection in this country and around the world." Anne: "I'm here for a lot of reasons. No. 1, Trump has contempt for almost everybody. He only cares about himself and power." On her pink hat: Leslie: "There was no organization. Individuals sending them to friends, who distributed to people coming. They left notes in the hats to inspire. [The one in my hat] was a long poem about women opening doors and having them constantly slammed but eventually they open." Anne: "Pussy power! Hundreds of pussy hands were at work. My note was a cartoon about gaslighting." Photo by Trupti Rami

Previous Next Susan Thomas, Montgomery, Maryland Why she's marching: "I am a patriotic American who is appalled by everything that Donald Trump says and what he represents. I am an ally for LGBTQ people, I support women's reproductive freedoms and I'm very concerned about what's going to happen not only to women's rights and health care, but to health care for all Americans under Trump. I'm very concerned about the environment. Human burning of fossil fuel does cause climate change. I'm so energized. The signs I'm seeing, the sashes, the banners—it's wonderful. I'm hoping this will be a catalyst for even more. Even though Trump thinks that he knows more about anything than everyone, he's going to have to look at the sheer numbers of people who've come from all over and who are marching all over, and I hope he and his cabinet members will recognize that there are many people who represent better ideas for the United States of America." On her flags: "I'm carrying the American flag because not only the Trump supporters are patriotic, the rest of us are patriotic too. I'm carrying the pride flag because I have many friends and family members who are LGBT and I am an ally." Photo by Trupti Rami



Francoise Girard, the president of the International Women's Health Coalition, which advocates for sexual and reproductive health and rights globally, commented on the joyful mood of the pink-hat-clad marchers. "We have all kinds of hats," she said, "some pom pom hats, some pussy hats. We're all joined in the spirit of the march. It's serious, and people are very concerned and rightly so, but it's also playful, it's also fun. You can see the creativity and the imagination and the diversity and the color and the beauty of this march."

As Trump enters office with the lowest approval rating of any president before him, some marchers worried about the impact of his campaign rhetoric and the image he now presents to the world as president.

"It was quite ugly—some of what was said, some of what was done [during the presidential campaign]. I am concerned that gives permission to continue that level of hatred," said Marie Cetoute, 31, from Alexandria, Virginia. "[He] is not the individual who represents our country and who represents us, but yet he is literally the face of our country. It's such a misrepresentation of our country. This is a representation of our country. When you look around, the range of people, the different background and experiences, and what we're passionate for. [It] could be very similar or very different, but either way it comes from a place of togetherness and [is] more loving and supportive, which I think it's much more powerful."

James Cox, there with his wife and three daughters ages 15, 13, and 10, said that he was disgusted by President Trump's campaign rhetoric and wanted to send a message not only to the new administration, but to his daughters. "I wanted to come here and show solidarity in terms of equal rights and equal treatment," he said. "All three of my daughters are here with me today. We all made signs and decided we were going to show up as a family to show our support. It's been a very good, overwhelming feeling, and hopefully the girls are going to walk away with something very powerful."

Throughout the day, groups of marchers would start chants. Some were call-and-response: "Tell me what democracy looks like." / "This is what democracy looks like." Others played on words and took aim at the president and vice-president. One group of women, mostly from Smith College, chanted, "Can't build a wall. Hands too small." And then, "Build a fence, around Mike Pence."

The galvanized group of friends, while proud to be part of the historic day of resistance, noted that the march was only the beginning of the work that needs to be done. "In every movement a march builds momentum, but it actually doesn't change any policy or anything," said Lucie March, 24. "The most important thing is what people will do when they go home. This kind of march is so powerful that it will really give them momentum."

Her friend Sabina Frizell nodded, adding, "It's a symbol that will hopefully inspire people on a daily basis."

By the time the march was set to start at 1:15 p.m., pathways were at a standstill with the sheer number of attendees making actual marching virtually impossible. People perched up above in trees and even on stoplights acted as scouts, calling down updates and directions to the swelling crowds below. Marchers eventually began moving towards the White House and Washington Monument, both along the original march route along Independence Avenue, as well as parallel streets, the Mall, and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The President, who spent much of his first day in office complaining to intelligence agencies about the media's portrayal of the historically sparse crowds at his inauguration, did finally acknowledge the women's march and the people's right to protest but, notably, almost two hours after his initial Twitter response asking why marchers didn't vote and calling out celebrity involvement.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

On January 22, (coincidentally, the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade) the Women's March organizers celebrated the success of the protest and announced a new campaign to activate people for the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. Here's the announcement : "We did it! On January 21, over 5 Million of us worldwide and over 1 Million in D.C., came to march, speak and make our voices heard. But it doesn't end here -- now is not the time to hang up our marching shoes -- it's time to get our friends, family and community together and make history. That's why we're launching a new campaign: 10 Actions for the first 100 Days. Every 10 days we will take action on an issue we all care about, starting today."

Splash photo by Claire McCartney

