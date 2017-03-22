The latest cool look in beauty is something adolescents have been teased about for years: freckles. London designer Bobby Abley sent a squad of freckled boys like Barak Shamir and Ashton Gohil down the runway at his Fall/Winter 2017 show, and one of the coolest models-slash-artists on the scene is the freckle-faced redhead India Menuez. Now maquillage legend Pat McGrath has sealed the deal, filling her Instagram with freckled faces belonging to models she made up at Maison Margiela's John Galliano-designed spring couture show, along with other luminous women she's inspired by. “Freckles give the face character and a feeling of youth and innocence," McGrath says of her love for those features. “The random patterns, the different size and colored specks form somewhat of a constellation on the skin. I always make it a point to not cover them!" After selling out its first run, the makeup guru re-launched her wildly popular Skin Fetish 003 ($72 at www.patmcgrath.com), which helps create a glowing-skin look that showcases freckles. So, in other words, it's time to flaunt 'em if you got 'em.

Image courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs