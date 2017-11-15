Last night, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City hosted its annual Art Party with co-chairs Zosia Mamet, Natasha Poly, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Vanity Fair fashion director Michael Carl and stylist Micaela Erlanger, with a pre-dinner hosted by model Ashley Graham and artist (and Whitney Biennial breakout star) Raúl de Nieves and a performance by rapper Young Paris.

The event, which included aerial dancers in addition to a dance floor and provided the novelty of checking out several floors of empty exhibits for a Night at the Museum experience, also brought out some truly inspired outfits for a very scene-y evening. See some of the best looks below and live vicariously through the art world's latest batch of Bright Young Things:





Images via Zach Hilty/BFA

