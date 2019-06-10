2019, imma let you finish, but 2009 was the best year of all time. Obama was still president, Taylor was still country, Kanye was still friends with Jay-Z, and Ashton Kutcher was still the most followed person on Twitter. Were we ever so young? Here's what happened this week, 10 years ago.
Celebrity
Miley Cyrus tweeted her break up with Justin Gaston, then was spotted jet skiing with her ex, Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato started dating Miley's brother, Trace. Paris Hilton dumped Doug Reinhart. Anthony Bourdain threw shade at Gwyneth Paltrow. Donald Trump fired Miss California. Kanye West and Amber Rose announced they'd broken up, although they were destined to reunite months later. Britney Spears confirmed she was dating her agent. Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin foreclosed on the family home. Kristen Stewart debuted her now-trademark shaggy '70s hair while on publicity tour for her Joan Jett biopic with Dakota Fanning. Karl Lagerfeld called Heidi Klum fat.
Memes
This week in 2009, the infamous Slender Man meme debuted on the internet. Sorry to make you think about that whole thing again.
Music
It was a big week for Disney stars! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato released their duet single "One And The Same," and Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas released their duet "Before the Storm." Rihanna hit up the Black Eyed Peas album launch party with her new boyfriend Drake. Kanye West and Lady Gaga announced their co-headlining Fame Kills tour, which would sadly end up being canceled. Eminem's Relapse was the no. 1 album in America.
Movies and TV
Miley and Billy Ray announced the end of Hannah Montana was nigh. In cinemas, everyone was buying tickets to Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Proposal, and The Hangover.
Photos via Getty