A man of the people, rapper Waka Flocka Flame made it pretty clear last night that he has some thoughts about our incoming President, Donald Trump -- i.e. that he's pretty shit.

Yep, last night at his show in Athens, Georgia, Mr. Flame, spotting a Trump jersey being held up in the crowd, had it thrown onstage. He then proceeded to pull his pants down and, yes, wiped his ass with it. Watch the remarkable act of patriotism for yourself below.





