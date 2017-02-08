Since the season four finale of OITNB, viewers have been left in agonizing suspense and full of questions. Well, fret no Netflix bingers, closure is coming as Orange is the New Black gears up for its fifth season this June.

The Netflix original released a 15-second mini trailer that may not reveal too many answers, but the multitude of stunned reaction shots promises a season of jumpsuit-clad drama and bad bitch girl power.

Watch the trailer below: