In anticipation of her upcoming role in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which will hit US theaters next week, Rihanna posted a behind the scenes look at the film on Instagram. Rih will play Bubble, an extraterrestrial exotic dancer and entertainer who performs for Valerian himself (Dane DeHaan). The post shows RiRi in rehearsals, working with a green screen, having fun with the cast and filming her scenes.

Rih captioned the post, "I can't believe it's already that time!!! JULY is here and that means #VALERIAN is too!!!! My first time working with film icon @lucbesson ! So grateful and I can't wait for y'all to #MeetBUBBLE @valerianmovie hits theaters July 21."



Director Luc Besson (Fifth Element) reached out to the superstar, whose recent turn as Marion Crane on AMC's Psycho-prequel show Bates Motel was a huge success. Of her work while filming Valerian, Besson says Rihanna was "super sweet" and "obviously not scared of the camera."

The admiration is mutual, as Rih has previously said of Besson, "He kind of just explored the whole world and explained the vision and my character Bubble. I loved it. I thought it was really cool. Sci-fi movies are always really fun and this one has such a modern twist. There's a lot of reality in this world that's not real and that's why I think I was attached to it."

"She's in this place, she has to perform, and the thing that makes her feel free is her performing," she said referring to her character. "Her being an artist, her becoming whatever, and making people feel happy that way. She's an entertainer."

Sounds just like the bad gal herself.

Watch the clip below:

[h/t Dazed]

Image via Instagram