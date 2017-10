Sweet angel of music numero uno, Miguel, slid into the BBC Radio 1Xtra's Live Lounge to promote his upcoming album, Life&Leisure, covered PAPER dream girl Jorja Smith's "On My Mind." He kills.

Watch him go.

BUT IT DOESN'T THERE. The RnB singer also performed his superb Travis Scott-assisted "Sky Walker."

It's all a dream.

