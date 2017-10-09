The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards air tomorrow night, but they were filmed over the weekend. As a result, there is some amazing footage of what's to come, including an all-female version of the show's famous cyphers. This one features Leikeli47, Rapsody, Kash Doll and Tokyo Jetz, with all four MCs spitting fire for the show.

DJ Premier spins the instrumental from Diddy's "Whatcha Gon' Do" featuring Rick Ross and Biggie Smalls, and Leikeli47 kicks things off before Tokyo Jetz takes over. Kash Dolls is next, and Rapsody concludes the round with a shoutout to the two biggest female names in hip hop right now: "Reflect on what's the bigger picture/Servicing my ego, or empowering sisters/Yea, so I'm screaming 'black girls rock.' Shout out Cardi B, M.A, Young Minaj."

This years' other cyphers include Fat Joe, Belly, Tee Grizzley, J.I.D., Kodie Shane, XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God and more.

Check out the killer all-female battle below, and catch the DJ Khaled-hosted awards show tomorrow night at 8pm EST:

[h/t XXL]

Image via BET