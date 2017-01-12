James Corden continued to keep it very real in Hollywood and asked the, debatably, realest Kardashian if she thinks OJ Simpson is guilty. That's pretty freaking real, kids.

In the delightful "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" game, Khloe Kardashian is confronted with a choice between eating raw fish eyes or giving her personal verdict on whether her father's defendant OJ Simpson murdered her mother's friend Nicole Brown.

Naturally (although it seemed like a close call for a hot sec) Khloe downed the eyeball, much to the delight of Corden. This was after he asked her which was the worst Kardashian spinoff on the E! Network, to which she responded "Rob and Chyna."

Do you like watching famous people in highly uncomfortable situations so you're reminded that they are only mere mortals? Do you enjoy beef, beef and more beef, between celebrity siblings that has little to no direct impact on your own life? Then this is for you!

Also James Corden says Pierce Brosnan is rude, so there's also that.

If you reach your tongue out far enough, you can actually taste the tears from Corden's various guests' publicists. Mmmm salty.



