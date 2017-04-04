Wow, this is niche. Very, very niche. Legendary director Gus Van Sant interviewed rapper Danny Brown for a behind-the-scenes video on the set of the Dretroiter's latest, mildly disturbing, Jonah Hill-directed visual for "Aint it Funny" in full sitcom glory – audience laughter and all.

In it, Van Sant asks Brown about the state of the world, to which the rapper responds that he feels as if he's living in a animated utopia, like "the president's like Bugs Bunny or something right now."

"I don't get involved with things like that," Brown says. "I like watching cartoons."

He also thinks My Own Private Idaho, Van Sant's critically-acclaimed 1991 classic, is a porno.

It's all magical, watch below.