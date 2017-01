FKA twigs has unveiled her partnership with NikeWomen in a feverish dance video with mysterious voiceovers, fencing battles, Givenchy-style face adornments and power voguing for the gods. It's essentially Mortal Kombat as imagined by a person having a full-blown cardio hallucination in the middle of their Soulcycle class. Which is to say, it's great!

Watch below...