Cara Delevingne isn't a model anymore, my dudes, so if you want to use her in your campaign it's going to be animation only, please and thank you. Ha, [kind of] kidding! But Chanel has certainly done a stellar job illustrating Cara to advertise their new "Gabrielle" bag, that it's almost like she's there promoting it herself (to clarify though, she's not).

The luxury fashion house tapped Japanese director-cum-illustrator to create the watercolor likeness of Delevingne, who's character goes on a skateboarding adventure before finding a Gabrielle bag hanging from a tree branch. If only owning Chanel were that easy!

You can watch the ad below and drop $4,000 USD on the Gabrielle here.