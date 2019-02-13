After her big announcement this week banning exotic skins, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has revealed she's launching a new beauty line. Victoria Beckham Beauty will be part of her existing eponymous label, and will be launched as a digital-native brand, retailing on victoriabeckham.com.



"I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life," the designer said in a statement.

Sarah Creal, the former Head of Global Makeup Development and Marketing at Estee Lauder, has been tapped as the co-founder and CEO of the brand. Creal was instrumental in executing Beckham's 2016 collaboration with Estee Lauder and worked closely with Beckham on the line of products.



"Victoria has an innate love of beauty that started when she was very young, and has continued unabated," Creal said in a statement. "This authenticity is going to infuse the entire business strategy, and because everything will be directly overseen by Victoria, the line will be elevated and impeccably curated."



The news comes soon after Beckham announced the launch of her own beauty YouTube channel in a way to facilitate a more direct form of communication with her fanbase.

"Victoria Beckham Beauty is an authentic and modern brand with high potential. Victoria and Sarah have the vision and drive to launch the most desirable beauty brand offering on the market," said David Belhassen, Founder of NEO Investment Partners, who is backing Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria Beckham Beauty is set to officially debut in fall 2019.

