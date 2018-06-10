Inclusive Pride Flag Campaign Represents Those with HIV/AIDS and QPOC

On June 7th, "queer non-binary demiguy" designer Daniel Quasar—who uses he/him, xe/xim pronouns—launched a Kickstarter campaign he calls "'Progress': A Pride Flag reboot." His goal is to raise $14,000 in order to mass produce his updated design of the pride flag, which includes a hoist with arrow-shaped white, light pink, light blue, brown and black stripes. The white, light pink, and light blue represent trans individuals. The brown and black represent queer people of color. And the black also represents those who have passed, as well as those living with HIV and AIDS.

Now, just three days after his campaign began, the "Progress" pride flag has gone viral and has been able to raise over $15,800.

Quasar felt like his skills as a designer would be able to create positive change in the everchanging LGBTQ community. On his Kickstarter page, he explains, "When the Pride flag was recreated in the last year to include both black/brown stripes as well as the trans stripes included this year, I wanted to see if there could be more emphasis in the design of the flag to give it more meaning." (Here, the designer refers to the Philadelphia Pride flag that includes horizontal black and brown stripes.)

And so, with the intention of representing a progressive community that continues to move forward, the designer meant to use the shape of an arrow for the trans and POC colors. He separated these stripes from the 6 traditional colors also to emphasize what is important in the current climate of the LGBTQ community.

Quasar plans on shipping flags, stickers, and other goods to his campaign backers by August 13, 2018.

Image via Getty

