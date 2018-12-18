Fashion
We're all under the influence in the digital age, and these 10 Internet sensations are leading the pack with millions of combined followers across all their social media platforms. In our annual Break the Internet issue, featuring Amanda Bynes, we asked online personalities ranging from Trisha Paytas to Rickey Thompson about their inspirations and hopes for the future.

Bretman Rock

"What made me fall in love with beauty is the idea that everyone has their own personal definition of beauty and of what it means to them."

Photos courtesy of the influencers

