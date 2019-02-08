Color, texture and pattern were the primary focus of Ulla Johnson's fall 2019 collection. The New York native launched her line just over 20 years ago, and it has since become most well-known for its intricate textiles and custom prints. This season, however, truly delved into both of those topics as a form of art. From printed lurex to handmade devore fabrics, the fall 2019 collection was a visual feast for the eyes, in rich hues synonymous with the season, too. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.

Patchwork Heaven

Never has crochet looked so covetable. There were a number of hand-crocheted pieces in the collection, such as the opening look: a hand crochet shearling jacket worn over a denim blouse in zebra ikat. Look 24, a Peruvian hand crochet dress also had an extremely dreamy, lush texture.

Stunning Stripes

Stripes were a defining motif of the collection, but reinvented in the hands of Ulla Johnson. The aforementioned crochet dress, for example, had the look of abstract stripes. A few other dresses, scarves and sweaters were a nod to the classic stripe.

All in the Sleeves

Many of the sleeves on dresses and leather tops were packed full of volume in different ways. Shoulders were puffed up, ruffled and sculpted; adding interest to classic maxi dresses and elevating them into new forms.

Ulla Johnson knows how to make a fantastic dress, and this season had plenty of them. Whether done in floral silk, velvet or even wool, these dresses proved to be the kind of thing that makes an entire outfit in one go.

Saffron Satisfaction

Saffron yellow was a hue that was seen throughout the collection in bits and pieces, but towards the end, Johnson sent out a selection of bold yellow looks that made the color feel entirely fresh for fall. In the context of velvet floral devore, the warm tone lights up a room.

Photos courtesy of Ulla Johnson



