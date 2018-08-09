Fashion
Music

Troye Sivan Unleashes 'Animal'

Matt Moen
2h

Pop idol, and bottoming icon, Troye Sivan is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, Bloom, and has been dropping a trail of delicious breadcrumbs leading up to its August 31st release date.

Having already shared "My! My! My!," "Bloom," "The Good Side," and the Ariana Grande-featuring "Dance to This," Sivan has shared today the more downtempo "Anima.l" Produced by Haxan Cloak and Jam City, the track has a dark moody ambiance with Sivan enraptured in a seemingly endless infatuation. The song gradually builds to a crescendo with fuzzy guitars supporting Sivan's selfish yearnings for domesticity before giving way to its John Hughes' movie-like climax with an exhausted love slow dancing in the middle of a high school gymnasium.

Listen to "Animal" below and pre-order Bloom ahead of its August 31st release:

Photo via BFA

