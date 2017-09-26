These looks are the must haves this early fall. Fall means back to school, denim and subdued colors. We're feeling strong vintage Americana vibes in the FW17 collections and loving suit-dresses from Versace, Off White, Stella McCartney, and more. Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin highlights the following as the five must-have looks for this early fall, as the days get a little grayer and October approaches.





Subdued vintage florals taken from your grandmother's couch and curtains. Match the interiors.

Tia wears jacket by Coach, sweater by RED Valentino, skirt by RED Valentino, shoes by Marc Jacobs and bag by Coach.

Arsun wears top by RED Valentino and pants by Coach.









70'S PLAID

Forget about 90's flannels - this fall we want brightly colored and fun plaid from the 70's. Pair with turtle neck to achieve maximum groovy vibes.

Arsun wears pants by Tory Burch.

Tasmin wears hoodie by Off White and pants by Tome.









Collegiate vibes this early fall.

Kudyba wears top and pants by Fenty X Puma.









The fall's uniform: head to toe denim.

Tasmin wears jumpsuit by Adam Selman.

Arsun wears CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC.









The Matrix.

Tia wears dress and shoes by Versace and bag by MCM.













Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Models: Arsun Sorrenti, Tia Jonsson, Kudyba Sall, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin



Videographer: Frances De Rubertis

Video Editor: Sofia Dieck

Stylist Assistant: Claire Powell

Photo Assistant: Dusty Rose Ryan



Shot on Hasselblad

