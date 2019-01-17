Timothée and Frank. Hanging out together with Virgil in Paris, at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show. Oui oui.

This perfect front row seating arrangement occurred last night, and made for a perfect photo op. Even better, we might be looking at an emerging friendship. Timothée met Ocean for the first time over the phone in February, when interviewing him for V Man. They talked about movies, their favorite Manhattan haunts, and Raf Simons. Both confessed to being fans of each other — perhaps they continued the conversation and compliments while watching a suited up Sheck Wes strut down the runway.

