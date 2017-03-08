As the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost and the newest face of Burberry Beauty, Iris Law is clearly not your typical teen. But, in many ways, the 16-year-old model has the same priorities as any other high schooler. Even with two superstar parents and a global campaign as the face of Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet under her belt, Law is a focused student, one who studies for her final exams and relegates photo shoots, interviews and any other modeling work to the weekends. On one such Saturday afternoon, we spoke to the young model and aspiring photographer about getting started in the fashion industry and her plans for the future.

Have you always wanted to be a model?

I never really thought about being a model, but I was always interested in the whole process and watching how it goes on.

How did you get involved with Burberry Beauty?

They reached out to me in October and we shot the campaign just a bit later in the month, so everything happened quite quickly.

What was it like shooting the campaign?

It was my first proper shoot and global campaign, so I was just really happy and honored. I got to keep the khaki green bomber jacket I wore and I love it.





What's been the hardest part about getting started in the industry?



I really enjoy the actual process and I love meeting new people, but the fact that I'm still in school makes it tough. I don't miss any classes for shoots, so I just do it on the weekends, and that's probably a bit more than most kids do.

How would you describe your style?



My style is kind of eclectic -- sometimes it's a bit tomboyish, and other times more girly. But I always like to be comfortable. I like wearing red at the moment, and matching it with my lipstick.

What do you do when you're not in school or modeling?

I spend time with my friends, and I do a lot of art and photography.We go to a lot of concerts.

Who are some of your favorite musicians?

Cosmo Pyke.

Social media is such a big part of modeling now. What role does it play in your life?

I'm just starting off as a model now, and I may not want to be one forever. So I think it's really cool that I can show people the other stuff I do. I like painting and taking pictures -- I post a lot of photos of my friends. I just like being able to express myself, not solely through modeling, and I think social media is a really good way to show people my real personality.

Since you like photography, what do you see as the main differences between being behind the camera and being in front of it?

Doing photography helps me be a bit more creative because it's like doing research for my art. I often go and look through books of photography, and depending on the shoot, I often study different body language to bring to my own shoots and art.

Do you plan to continue modeling, or is there something else you'd like to pursue when you finish school?

I'd like to pursue different things. I'm just trying everything out, because I'm still quite young, but I know I'd definitely like to do something creative. As long as I'm being creative and doing something where I have an end product that I'm proud of, that'll make me happy.

