On Saturday night, the Boom Boom Room hosted hundreds of costume clad guests eagerly waiting for Teyana Taylor to perform. When the clock struck 1 AM, the Harlem-born and based actress, dancer, and singer climbed on top of the venue's bar in a custom blue costume (made to reference the character Kitana from Mortal Kombat) by designer Justin Bailey. With Carrie Dragshaw, designers Matthew Adams Dolan and LaQuan Smith, stylist Matthew Mazur, rapper Diggy Simmons and more in the audience, Taylor performed some of her hits including Rose in Harlem, WTP, and Never Would Have Made It.

See more from the The Standard's annual Halloween Bash, below.

Related | Teyana Taylor Can Have It All

Tyana Taylor performing atop the Boom Boom Room bar.

Photos via BFA



