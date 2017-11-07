After four months of grueling Project Runway-style competition between ten finalists, agendered sportswear line (and designer of the new White Castle uniform) Telfar was announced the winner of the CFDA/'Vogue' Fashion Fund. The brand's head designer Telfar Clemens walked away with a $400,000 prize and mentorship advice, while the runners-up, sexy swimwear line Chromat and eyewear designer Ahlem received $150,000 each. Holding his trophy, he told the New York Times, "I'm taking this thing home to Queens."

Congratulations Telfar!

Read our interview with Telfar from waaay back when here.





Splash image via Getty.



