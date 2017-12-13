Yesterday Rihanna introduced Mattemoiselle, a new lipstick collection comprised of 14 shades for her groundbreaking Fenty Beauty line. Now the Fenty Beauty Instagram has shared a photo of none other than SZA modeling one of the new shades and looking absolutely stunning.

The R&B singer rocks a green shade called "Midnight Wasabi" and a simple sleek braid, with a face so subtly beat to the gods that it nearly looks bare. Rihanna worked with SZA before she became one of the most in-demand stars in the industry on "Consideration" from 2015's ANTI, so it makes sense the two would collaborate again. Also, it's Rih.

"Mattemoiselle" is out December 26, and until then you can cop the rest of Fenty Beauty here.