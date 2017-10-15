I'm dying to know how this story ends [nochillatall]
Whatcha sippin on [strklr]
I solemnly promise that I will put this gif of Coco spilling wine on her baby in the Funnies literally every time it appears on my Tumblr dash, so help me god [mensrightsactivia]
it doesn't have to be this way [mensrightsactivia]
punk ass [disconymph]
I love Gen Z so much
Drink this in [weirdwideweb]
Love is real [dadchelorpad]
Dope [nochillatall]
Michael B Jordan, we're through - ya hear me? [dadchelorpad]
Oh my god [pettycentral]
Getting caught twerking by Bill Nye is my kink [mensrightsactivia]
SLEVE MCDICHAEL [weirdwideweb]
Yeah, it's gonna be like this for awhile [quickweaves]
Our generation will literally have decide when to teach our children what memes are [dadchelorpad]
Hey wanna watch a Korean game show where people try and eat lunch in class without getting caught with a super-intense play-by-play? [devilbox]
Meanwhile, on Irish Twitter [mensrightsactivia]
Have a great week everybody!