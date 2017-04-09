







I'm ready to accept his love [fkatwigs]





Tag your friend that spends their weekends running through the forest hunting for dick [no-chill-at-all]





Somewhere on this planet, a group of capybaras are listening to Patsy Cline in a warm tub and I can't get a text back? [honeyandtar]





See me. Know me.[trican]





This man needs a feature on the next Drake album [no-chill-at-all]





Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez in that order [gothaunt]





This box is scaring me and I can't ignore it. [champagnemanagement]

Nobody in this photo is reacting enough [ no-chill-at-all









"Me Time" is important [no-chill-at-all]





When you put it that way... ok.[no-chill-at-all]





"I think I speak for all Austin Powers fans when I say: No, Baby!" [fuckyeah1990s]





I need at least one Britney edit of the news per week to keep it all together [jasonriv37]





I like it chunky. [champagnemanagement]





SABATEUR! [mensrightsactivia]





Who are you wearing? [mensrightsactivia]





A+ music choice... [fkatwigs]





Insane Cherry, you've done it again [InsaneCherry]