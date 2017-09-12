Our dad John Waters, the filthiest man alive, has gifted this sorry world with Make Trouble, an album containing his unforgettable commencement speech to RISD's 2015 graduating class, which was released as a book earlier this year. He memorably kicked off his speech by detailing the reasons from his pot arrests to his honorary title as "prince of puke" why he was an excellent role model to this group of art students about to enter the world"

"I should say right off that I am really qualified to be your commencement speaker. I was suspended from high school, then kicked out of college in the first marijuana scandal ever on a university campus. I've been arrested several times. I've been known to dress in ludicrous fashions. I've also built a career out of negative reviews, and have been called "the prince of puke" by the press. And most recently a title I'm really proud of: "the people's pervert." I am honored to be here today with my people."

The address contains many wonderful pearls of wisdom for aspiring creatives and career weirdos, delivered in John Waters' divinely irreverent style:

Contemporary art's job is to wreck what came before. Is there a better job description than that to aspire to? Here's another trigger warning: Go out in the world and f--- it up beautifully. Design clothes so hideous that they can't be worn ironically. Horrify us with new ideas. Outrage outdated critics. Use technology for transgression, not lazy social living. Make me nervous! And finally, count your blessings. You got through college. You didn't commit suicide, O.D., or have a nervous breakdown, and let's remember the ones who did. It's time to get busy. It's your turn to cause trouble – but this time in the real world, and this time from the inside.

Make Trouble is available now on most streaming services. If you listen to one thing today, make it this.





[h/t Dazed]

Splash image via Getty