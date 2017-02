As promised blessed Future has delivered us his second album in a week, following up his self-titled banger that dropped last Friday. We are not worthy.

With features like Rihanna and The Weeknd on this latest project, all signs are pointing to HNDRXX receiving a stellar response. This sure is Future's mother freakin' moment.

Stream HNDRXX below and sip some dirty sprite in Future's honor.

Image via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com