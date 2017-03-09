Los Angeles' beloved Cinefamily Theater was packed to the rafters last night for the premiere of subversive comedian Jerrod Carmichael's new comedy special for HBO, 8. Usher and Tyler the Creator turned up to party, along with internet faves Jay Versace and OfficialSeanPenn, and Carmichael Show stars LilRel Howery and David Alan Grier. After the screening, the crowd hit the back patio to tip back some drinks, groove to tunes provided by Odd Future's Taco Bennett, and partake in the bounties of an insanely deluxe cereal bar (Jerrod is a serious cereal aficionado, y'all). You can catch 8 yourself with your breakfast food of choice when it premieres on HBO this Sunday March 11th, at 10pm.

Splash image via BFA