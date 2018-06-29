Fashion
Beautiful People
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Care
Videos
Music

We're Shaking At the Possibility of SOPHIE on Lady Gaga's Next Album

"Don't play games!"

 Michael Love Michael
10h

While we are still fantasizing about Gaga murdering us in cold blood with her 10-inch Pleaser casual day shoes, because don't we all dream about that, news leaked on Twitter that a possible SOPHIE and Lady Gaga collaboration is in the works.

Related | Lady Gaga Can Kill Me With Her 10-Inch Pleasers

Who's the source? A reliable one, we hope! Titanic producer BloodPop (who is the very reason Justin Bieber's "Sorry" exists, among other unforgettable bops), in a Twitter convo with a Buzzfeed strategist apparently confirmed that maybe, just maybe, SOPHIE may appear on Mother Monster's next album. Can you even imagine?


Yeah, what James Harness said: don't play with us, BloodPop! Not today. Not when we are already well aware of how SOPHIE can turn it out on her own and for mainstream legends (read: Madonna, heller).

Related | Did You Know SOPHIE Produced These 10 Iconic Songs?

And definitely not when we're still recovering from Gaga's avant-couture looks of late, signaling a potential shift away from the occasionally "maudlin" nostalgic Americana of Joanne and to a vision of the future that sees Mother Monster in a more avant-her-own-lane than ever before.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More