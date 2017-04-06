Solange Knowles, the girl of all our collective dreams, works in mysterious ways. While we might not know why she wants what she wants, but we will do her bidding regardless, because she is our queen.

Last night Solange took to Twitter asking for to soundtrack the "bad news scene from The Wiz" (the 1978 musical starring Diana Ross) with Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreaks classic "Bad News". She offered no further explanation, but Twitter definitely came through with startlingly good results.

can somebody make a video collage of the "bad news" scene from the wiz, to kanyes bad news and send it to me please?

thanks

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 5, 2017









@xmariahnicole yo starting at 39 seconds is actually gold❤️❤️❤️

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 5, 2017

Another fan jumped on board, also killed it.





this is blowing my mind.

especially the first 15 seconds and the instrumental break.

man, thank you guys. made my day. https://t.co/X6gWs4ryYW

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 5, 2017

She even posted it to Instagram (twice) exclaiming she is "still shook".

We will give you the world, Solange.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com