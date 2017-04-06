Solange Really Wanted this Kanye West Mash-Up, So Twitter Made it Happen
Solange Knowles, the girl of all our collective dreams, works in mysterious ways. While we might not know why she wants what she wants, but we will do her bidding regardless, because she is our queen.
Last night Solange took to Twitter asking for to soundtrack the "bad news scene from The Wiz" (the 1978 musical starring Diana Ross) with Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreaks classic "Bad News". She offered no further explanation, but Twitter definitely came through with startlingly good results.
Another fan jumped on board, also killed it.
She even posted it to Instagram (twice) exclaiming she is "still shook".
We will give you the world, Solange.
[h/t The Fader]
Image via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com
Comments (
)