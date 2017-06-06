Missy Elliott, the mother of all that makes you happy in the club and beautiful cover girl, wants you to dance with her...for real.

That's right, baby girl is making your wildest dreams come true and holding auditions in Atlanta (why is every damn good thing in Atlanta?) for back up dancers. She shared the new via Twitter today, encouraging applicants to "do [their] research" on everyone's fave.

What does this mean? Could the queen potentially have a tour in the works? Will Missy be coming to your city shortly? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, book your flights to Atlanta because you could be Missy's Honey.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty