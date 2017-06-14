Rising Alabama-based artist Chika has shared her rework of Ed Sheeran's massive, multi-platinum track "Shape of You"—and it's "gay as hell," according to Chika. The 20-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter transformed the song into a Pride Anthem, a plea for LGBT acceptance and a recognition of the community's struggle. With new lyrics come a new title; Chika chose a fitting one: "Proud."

"I will not be ashamed. This is just who I am, who I was meant to be. Right here I stand. I'm out on my own two feet. No, you will not tear me down. No my heart will not be bound. Sing it loud, sing it loud, I'm proud," she sings triumphantly on the new chorus.

It's an impressive track, especially considering the singer says she made it "hella last minute." If "Proud" was made on the fly then Chika's future is bright. Listen to the song below and hear more of her work on her SoundCloud.