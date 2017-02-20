A week after Queens' Museum of the Moving Image shut down Shia LaBeouf's latest art project following threats of violence and dangerous behavior, the "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream has found a new home: Albuquerque, New Mexico.

LaBeouf and his co-collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner announced the new venue, outside Albuquerque's El Rey Theater, on the He Will Not Divide Us website and released a statement Saturday slamming the Museum of the Moving Image's handling of the installation and its removal.

"From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalisation of division," they wrote. "On numerous occasions, we voiced serious concerns to the museum about hate speech occurring at the site of our project, and requested that the museum act responsibly in moderating this and providing the public a means of reporting such incidents. Our requests were not even acknowledged, let alone acted upon. Nonetheless, there had been no incidents of physical violence at the site of our project that we are aware of, nor that we had been informed of at any stage by the museum."