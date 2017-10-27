Fashion is always at the forefront of our minds at PAPER--and there's no greater proof of that than last night's extravaganza in Los Angeles. Burberry and PAPER got together to give the September collection a proper West Coast welcome. (You can check out Iris Law, Levi Dylan, and more influencers modeling the new looks here.) A star-studded guest list filled Pace restaurant, with appearances from a range of young Hollywood stars like Matt Smith, Jhene Aiko, Kacy Hill, Lucky Blue Smith, Myles O'Neal and more. Check out the slideshow below to bask in the scene.