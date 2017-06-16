Hey, what's she up to these days? Oh, just sitting contemplatively in white sand deserts, framed by bougainvillea, lounging on top of cars, watching the surf as hawks flying overhead, and planting the flag for... Estonia? Her new video for her 2016 AIM track "Finally" is a relatively chill scenario for M.I.A., who's "someone's shot of whiskey, not everyone's tea" BUT if you think she's mellowed out, think again. Your girl just moderated a panel at Meltdown Fest with Julian Assange, Slavoj Žižek, and Srećko Horvat about art and global activism, and she's still gonna be using that gun cock sound effect in every single song.

Watch the video for "Finally" below...

