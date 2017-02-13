Luka Sabbat and Noah Dillon's Hot Mess photography exhibition at Milk kicked off last Wednesday with an intimate but POPPIN' event and culminated in a rager on Friday night. The young creatives' endeavor drew A-list guests like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, AlunaGeorge, Tyler the Creator, Cardi B, Mickey Boardman, Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, Larsen Thompson, JunglePussy and Kerwin Frost among others. Showcasing friends, models, nights in Paris, high times in LA and potentially forgotten memories in between, the gallery was a statement about youth culture. Stay tuned for more from the duo and PAPER Magazine and check out pics from the event below:



