NYFW may be going strong, but one could say the Rodarte sisters always do things their own way. Yesterday in San Marino, California, the designer duo (and California natives) had their first homecoming of sorts. The show took place at The Huntington Library complete with a scenic flower wall. Borrowing cues from nearby Hollywood in more ways than one, here's everything you need to know about Rodarte's fall 2019 collection.

Hollywood Redux

The Rodarte sisters had Old Hollywood musicals — specifically the female leads — on the mind when thinking about their fall 2019 collection. Ginger Rogers, Judy Garland, Ann Reinking and a number of other stars were cited as the reference for the inspiration. Out of that came theatrical dresses, super voluminous sleeves and candy colored confections.

Naturally, the beautiful tribute to Hollywood's stars in sunny San Marino was reflected with a star studded front row of today's Hollywood elite. Diane Keaton, Kim Gordon, Shailene Woodley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson, Rowan Blanchard, Lucy Boynton and the Haim sisters attended, many of them dressed by Rodarte, of course.

Saccharine Symphony

This collection proved to be one of Rodarte's sweetest yet. Nearly every single look involved ruffles, pastels, butterfly prints and sequins. Many of the outfits were styled with colorful tights in shades of yellow, pink, red and even blue.

Put a Bow on It

A defining motif of the collection was the bow: present on the waist tied over dresses, worn in curled, supersized hair and in the form of prints in ruffled layers. Stiff black bows were sewn onto structured white dresses and little red ones made of tulle were worn proudly like brooches. Basically any kind of bow you can imagine; Rodarte did it all.

The show was set up as a kind of garden party, and one model even carried massive red flowers down the runway (which matched her floral hat). A mix of models wore real, bold flowers in their hair to correspond with their outfits and many of them were also wearing butterfly headpieces. With lush glitter makeup and larger-than-life curls, the Rodarte sisters went all out on the details.