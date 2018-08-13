This past Friday, Rita Ora performed at UNICEF's Summer Gala at Villa Violina resort in the Sardinian seaside oasis of Porto Servo. During her set, the singer wore a custom, white Alberta Ferretti caftan dress covered with sequin stripes. While look's flouncy fringe border evokes the drama of a ballroom-dance costume, its flowy silhouette radiates summer holiday vibes. The star accessorized her look with a gleaming diamond choker and Giuseppe Zanotti's rose gold Dione sandals. Punctuated by effortless, wavy blonde locks, sparkly eyes, and a subtle lip, the songstress channels an alluring beach siren. Although her outfit was undoubtedly striking, Ora's dips and twirls on stage brought it to life.

Images via Getty