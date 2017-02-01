Following announcements of her cameos in Ocean's Eight and sci-fi flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Rihanna continues to bless us on-screen, as she will be appearing on the fifth and final season of A&E's hit show Bates Motel.

Taking on the role of Psycho victim Marion Crane, A&E released the season promo showing the unsuspecting victim checking into the motel from hell. But never fear RiRi fans, according to Executive Producer Kerry Ehrin, Rihanna will appear in a multi-episode arc where her character will fully be explored. Bless.

The fifth and final season of Bates Motel will premiere February 20th.



