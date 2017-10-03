Rules are meant to be broken, but there's one golden rule in fashion that has never proved wrong so far: Rihanna can pull off anything and everything she wants, even a fabulous runway trend that could turn into a mess on the streets. The music sensation, designer, and now beauty connoisseur rocked a pair of Saint Laurent white over-the-knee feather boots and flaunted them on Instagram only a week after they were shown on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Behold.

RiRi paired the boots with an prim-and-proper Off-White turtleneck dress and a subtly oversized Raf Simons denim shirt, ensuring that the boots were given all the attention. The feathered footwear also comes in different shades, like a voluminous black, and was a standout piece from Anthony Vaccarello's SS18 collection. Perhaps a little YSL x Rihanna collab is in the works? We can only dream.

Peter White / Getty

H/t: Harper's Bazaar