It's tough on any sports fan when their team has a big loss (I've read), and Rihanna is no exception. As a diehard stan for all things LeBron James, she was understandably devastated when his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by 9 measly points last night. As a true millennial, she decided that the only appropriate expression of her grief and sorrow is a meme. A Lion King meme. A Lion King meme where she is Simba, LeBron is Mufasa and Scar is Warriors' small forward, Kevin Durant. You really got to see it to believe it...

In her comment on this cinematic masterpiece, she repeated her refrain from her appearance at Game 1 of the Finals, where the Cavs faced their first loss despite Rih's efforts to heckle Durant and his fans courtside: #KingIsStillKingBitch. However, even the pettiest queen of all had to give it up to Kevin Durant for his win, but only because... ROCNation.