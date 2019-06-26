Even the (extremely straight) British royal family is celebrating Pride month! Prince William visited the Albert Kennedy Trust in London yesterday to discuss the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness with some of the young people who the charity helps support, and People reports that someone asked whether he and Kate have discussed how they'd react to one of their three (currently preschool aged) children coming out someday.

The future monarchs would be cool with it, thankfully. "I've been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well," William responded. "I think, you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me."

William added that it's the public response he'd be more worried about, which, fair. British tabloids are brutal, as Meghan Markle can probably attest. "The one thing I'd be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen," the Prince explained. "So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared… It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them."



This isn't William's first foray into allyship — in 2016 he invited LGBTQ publication Attitude to bring members of the queer community to Kensington Palace and speak on issues of homophobic, bi-phobic and transphobic bullying. He also appeared on the magazine's cover.

"No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason," William said at the time. "And no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives."